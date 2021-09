First thing Monday morning, GlobeNewswire sent out a press release stating that Walmart had struck up a deal to support transactions with cryptocurrency litecoin. The internet was abuzz with the news. Litecoin isn’t a particularly trendy cryptocurrency option — at least not in comparison to something like bitcoin or ethereum — and Walmart has never really even expressed interest in accepting crypto payments. Well, the internet was right to be shocked by the news because it was actually fake.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO