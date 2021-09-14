American unity and exceptionalism does come from a general belief in God
On September 11, 2021, Joe Biden addressed the nation in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In doing so, Biden attempted to explain what he believed unified America and made her unique. In multiple Sept. 11, 2020, addresses, we capture a window into Biden’s understanding of why America is, as he puts it, “unique.” Notably, Biden did not use the term “exceptional,” voiced by so many other presidents in describing America. Of greater significance, Biden affirmatively repudiated the critical importance of America’s religious character and the effects it has had on unity and exceptionalism. Biden’s misunderstandings will not bring back the unity we experienced after the 9/11 attacks, but recognition of God’s importance will. Let me explain.www.charlestonmercury.com
