Over the years, it was always one of my favorite events to enjoy with my family - The Annual Farmers' Museum Harvest Festival. It incorporates almost everything I enjoy about fall: pumpkins, cider, baked goods, delicious soups, apples, and handmade crafted items for sale by a variety of vendors. All that combined with an old-fashioned celebration of the fall harvest, including old-time music and all kinds of demonstrations. Throw in the amazing carousel for the kids and farm animals, and it's a win-win for the whole family. It definitely was always one of my favorite, family events to go to each fall.

MUSEUMS ・ 11 DAYS AGO