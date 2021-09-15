CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Employee Assistance Program offers ‘Love and Logic’ parenting program

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Employee Assistance Program is offering a six-week virtual parenting class based on the “Love and Logic” program. “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” offers strategies to raise a responsible child that learns from the consequences of their own mistakes. Participants will learn about preparing children for the real world and avoiding power struggles by letting empathy and consequences do the teaching. Participants will receive an overview of the six-week class schedule, and educational material will be given during each class period that reinforces the learning from videos and group discussion.

