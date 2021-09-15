Birthdays – Sept. 15
Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 75. Movie director Oliver Stone is 75. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 69. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 67. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 61. Actor Danny Nucci (“The Fosters”) is 53. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 52. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” “Sports Night”) is 50. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”) is 44. Actor Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 44. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 43. Actor Dave Annable (“Brothers and Sisters”) is 42. Actor Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 42. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 35. Actor Kate Mansi (“Days of Our Lives”) is 34.morganton.com
