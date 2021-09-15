Trail Mix Chocolate Bars
In celebration of International Chocolate Day, Purdys introduced three new vegan bars, including trail mix chocolate bars that are full of texture and flavor. In response to changing consumer preferences, the brand created new chocolates that spread joy to a wide range of people no matter their dietary preferences. As the brand describes, "Customers are choosing dairy-free options and are on the lookout for products that not only taste good, but provide them with an experience they can feel good about."www.trendhunter.com
