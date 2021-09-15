CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

GOW health departments seek community input

The Daily News Online
 5 days ago

Health departments serving Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are seeking the public’s input in a community health assessment, or CHA. The CHA is a document required by public health law that identifies the key health needs and issues of the community through systematic, comprehensive data collection; community conversations; and analysis. The current CHA includes Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties and covers three years (2019-2021). All three health departments along with their community partners will be starting the process of developing the new CHA that will encompass the years 2022-2024.

