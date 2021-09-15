16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo set for Sept. 18 & 19

Friends of Crooked River State Park will host its annual volunteer celebration for Your State Parks Day, September 25th from 9am-noon. Come out and join in on a variety of work projects to keep our local park looking its best. Learn something new as you work alongside park staff and experts. Volunteer projects will range from weeding, gardening, building, clean-up, trial maintenance, and more. There is something for everyone so all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in this statewide day of volunteering. Please bring gardening or work gloves, snacks, bug spray, sunscreen, and a refillable water bottle. If you are interested in working in the pollinator restoration area please bring a rake, if you would like to join in on trail maintenance please bring loppers, cutters, hand or pole saws.

