16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo set for Sept. 18 & 19

Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a one-year hiatus, the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is back Sept. 18-19 at Ponca State Park, featuring many fun, family-friendly outdoor activities. Attendees will be inspired by special demonstrations by Matt Stutzman, the silver medalist Paralympian, pro-angler Aaron Petersen, Gould Brothers exhibition shooters, Axe Women Loggers of Maine and the conservation efforts of Animal Planet’s Wild Encounters.

siouxcityjournal.com

