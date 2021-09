Raheem Mostert was setup for a breakout season in 2020 as the starting 49ers running back. Unfortunately for him, injuries derailed any momentum he could get going. Outside of the season opener against the Cardinals, Mostert never saw any success in any other limited action. This year he is sure to be back with an explosive ferocity in his game. His numbers should be relatively high. DraftKings Sportsbook has his over/under for rushing yards set at 700.5 yards for the season. If healthy for the majority of the season, this is something Mostert can accomplish.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO