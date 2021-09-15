Supreme Cowards have allowed a Texas dystopia

The three Trump-appointed justices to the Supreme Court — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — have shown themselves to be the Supreme Cowards. Roe v. Wade has been the foremost social issue gripping the country for the past 50 years, an issue that demanded the justices stand up to their responsibilities to equal the gravitas the court brought to the original decision. They could have scheduled and heard proponents from both sides of the issue, questioned the foremost legal scholars, plummeted the depth a feeling from across the nation and debated among themselves with well-reasoned arguments for their decision.