Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies, far back in the NL West standings, moved to 22-51 on the road coming off a four-game series win at Philadelphia. NL East-leading Atlanta, going for its fourth straight division title, began the night with a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia. The Braves had won five of seven. Atlanta put two on in the ninth inning before Carlos Estévez got Jorge Soler to pop out for his eighth save in 13 chances.

Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. Kelenic, who entered the season as one of the top minor league prospects in baseball, went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.
MLB
McNeil's homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes. The Phillies blew a two-run lead and fell two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 3 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second NL wild card. The Mets snapped a five-game losing streak.
MLB
CBS Philly

Segura 2 HRs, Nola Sharp, Phillies Beat Mets, Win 4th In Row

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets’ flickering playoff hopes. The Phillies began the day two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They stayed 2 1/2 games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500. Segura...
MLB
Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Philadelphia

Baltimore Orioles (47-102, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-73, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -192, Orioles +163; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news from the weekend. Grossman discussed the life and legacy of Coach Chris Thompson, COVID protocol on the field, and college football.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Thursday, September 9th

Wednesday- Joey Votto homered in a Cincinnati 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Reds are off Thursday and begin a weekend series at Busch Stadium in St.Louis Friday night at 8:15pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. The Cats signed the No. 1 recruit in...
CINCINNATI, OH

