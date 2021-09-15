ESPN wanted Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football. This year, its dream (sort of) comes true. (copy)

ESPN executives have chased Peyton Manning for years. Monday night, they finally had him where they’ve long wanted him: back on an NFL broadcast, though with a few catches. Most Mondays this season, Manning will be at a friend’s warehouse in Denver that has been outfitted with a TV studio, sharing the screen and commentary duties for Monday Night Football with his younger brother, Eli, who will be beamed to the telecast on ESPN2 from his house in New Jersey.