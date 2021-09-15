CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN wanted Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football. This year, its dream (sort of) comes true. (copy)

By The Washington Post
Princeton Daily Clarion
 5 days ago

ESPN executives have chased Peyton Manning for years. Monday night, they finally had him where they’ve long wanted him: back on an NFL broadcast, though with a few catches. Most Mondays this season, Manning will be at a friend’s warehouse in Denver that has been outfitted with a TV studio, sharing the screen and commentary duties for Monday Night Football with his younger brother, Eli, who will be beamed to the telecast on ESPN2 from his house in New Jersey.

