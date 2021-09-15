CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthiest State Walk to take place in October

By Emmalee Scheibe
nonpareilonline.com
 5 days ago

The 11th annual Healthiest State Walk in Iowa will take place on Oct. 6 across all Iowa communities. To highlight the social benefits of walking, the theme this year is “Walk More. Connect More.” Those who register will only need to walk for 30 minutes on Oct. 6 to participate.

nonpareilonline.com

