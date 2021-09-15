Lawmakers Rethink Mask Policies as More Kids Quarantine

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey health commissioner said Wednesday there have been six COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state. Now, there is an effort underway to get more children vaccinated. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to concerned parents in Jersey City. “I didn’t send them to school today,” Neyda Martinez said. Martinez said she kept her kids home Wednesday out of anxiety about a COVID case at their school. With a district of 27,000 students, Jersey City currently has five different cases in five different schools — one staff member and four students — so it is not considered an...

