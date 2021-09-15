Legislators working to prohibit school mask requirements demonstrate a failure in leadership
Quietly working its way through state legislation is House Bill 400, which intends to “Prohibit public schools from requiring students to wear a mask”. Our own Rep. Jay Edwards is a co-sponsor on this bill — a bill that blatantly ignores the guidance and recommendations of our medical and disease professionals and is in direct contrast to best practices for our students to continue learning as safely as possible.www.athensnews.com
