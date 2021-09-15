CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens County, OH

Legislators working to prohibit school mask requirements demonstrate a failure in leadership

Athens News
 5 days ago

Quietly working its way through state legislation is House Bill 400, which intends to “Prohibit public schools from requiring students to wear a mask”. Our own Rep. Jay Edwards is a co-sponsor on this bill — a bill that blatantly ignores the guidance and recommendations of our medical and disease professionals and is in direct contrast to best practices for our students to continue learning as safely as possible.

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Athens County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Covid#Icu#Ohioans
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy