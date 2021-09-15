CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards hold off Mets 7-6 in 11 to move into playoff position

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — After more than 4 1/2 hours of back-and-forth baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals finally control their playoff fate again. Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging Cardinals climbed all the way back into postseason position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets.

