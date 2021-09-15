CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass Minnesota's spring peak

Cover picture for the articlePatients with COVID-19 occupy more hospital beds in Minnesota than they did during the most recent pandemic surge this spring, according to state figures released Tuesday. A total of 748 hospital beds across Minnesota are being used by COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated. That number is an increase of 70 beds compared with Monday's data release from the state Health Department. The spring peak came on April 14 when 699 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

