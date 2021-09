With in-person classes resuming for much of the U.S., a record number of children have tested positive for COVID-19 every week since the start of the fall school year. Nearly 252,000 kids were reported to have tested positive for the virus last week, which was the largest increase in pediatric cases since the pandemic started, according to the latest weekly report released from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, as reported by ABC News.

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO