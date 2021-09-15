CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Justice Department Wants A Federal Judge To Block Texas' New Abortion Ban

By Jaclyn Diaz
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily block enforcement of the state's new law that bans abortions after about six weeks. This step, a major move by the Biden administration against the highly controversial law, follows a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department last week. The Biden administration asked the court late Tuesday to implement the preliminary injunction while the lawsuit plays out in federal court.

