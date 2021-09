The matter of whether wolves in the northern Rockies should be federally protected is again be considered and Wyoming leaders are already expressing their frustration. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday announced a 90-day finding on a petition to add the gray wolf in the Northern Rocky Mountains and a petition to add the gray wolf in western North America to the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO