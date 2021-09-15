CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
District investigation into Tay Anderson allegations to be released Wednesday

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

A third-party investigation into anonymous sexual assault allegations against Denver school board member Tay Anderson is complete, according to Denver Public Schools. The six other school board members received the 96-page report by Investigations Law Group on Monday, according to a district press release. Anderson is set to receive a copy Tuesday after it has been partially redacted by an attorney for the district “to protect the privacy of students who participated in the investigation,” the press release said.

www.redlakenationnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Public Schools#Investigations Law Group
