District investigation into Tay Anderson allegations to be released Wednesday
A third-party investigation into anonymous sexual assault allegations against Denver school board member Tay Anderson is complete, according to Denver Public Schools. The six other school board members received the 96-page report by Investigations Law Group on Monday, according to a district press release. Anderson is set to receive a copy Tuesday after it has been partially redacted by an attorney for the district “to protect the privacy of students who participated in the investigation,” the press release said.www.redlakenationnews.com
