2021 Minnesota Sheriff Association Scholarship
Bemidji, MN –September 9, 2021-- Sheriff Ernie Beitel of Beltrami County announced today the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021. Sheriff Beitel proudly announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 - $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.www.redlakenationnews.com
