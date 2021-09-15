CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beltrami County, MN

2021 Minnesota Sheriff Association Scholarship

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBemidji, MN –September 9, 2021-- Sheriff Ernie Beitel of Beltrami County announced today the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021. Sheriff Beitel proudly announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 - $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Geographical#Democratic#Sheriff Beitel#The Scholarship Committee
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy