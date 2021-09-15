CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Voting laws and gerrymandering signs of declining American democracy

Athens News
 5 days ago

When historians record the decline of American democracy, surely a watershed event will be when a president, clearly defeated for reelection, refused to concede and incited his followers to violently attempt to overthrow the election’s result. Despite no significant fraud affecting that election’s outcome, members of that same party would claim otherwise and proceeded to enact countless measures purportedly to ensure “election integrity,” but clearly designed specifically to suppress turnout of the opposition party in subsequent elections.

umassmedia.com

Texas voting restrictions bill signed into law

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill One—a piece of legislation calling for numerous restrictions on voting in the state—into law. The law restricts various aspects of the voting process. Drive-thru voting and 24-hour early voting sites have been banned, and early voting may only take...
TEXAS STATE
Arkansas Online

Texas governor signs voting law

TYLER, Texas -- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the state after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping changes during a...
TEXAS STATE
austinnews.net

Biden calls Texas' new voting law 'assault on democracy'

Washington [US] September 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the Republican-backed new voting law passed in Texas an 'assault' on the US democracy. Biden's remarks came after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the 'election integrity bill' into law that Democrats view as an effort to restrict voting rights, CNN reported.
TEXAS STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Athens, OH
Government
Athens, OH
Elections
City
Athens, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Texarkana Gazette

Abbott signs new Republican voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping changes during...
TYLER, TX
Temple Daily Telegram

Abbott signs Texas voting bill into law, overcoming Democratic quorum breaks

TYLER — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more early voting hours but restricted efforts by Democrats to continue “emergency” measures previously unheard of that included 24-hour voting and drive-through voting for everyone. The law was signed after Democrats spent months protesting...
TEXAS STATE
nny360.com

Top Senate Democrats strike deal with Manchin on voting rights

Senior Senate Democrats have reached agreement with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on a broad overhaul of U.S. voting rights law, a development that should unify all Democrats in the chamber behind a single plan for the first time. The measure would create an automatic voter registration system through each state’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Gerrymandering#American Democracy#Democratic
TODAY.com

Controversial Texas voting overhaul is signed into law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a controversial overhaul of the state’s election rules. The sweeping bill bans drive-through and overnight early voting and adds a new ID requirement for absentee voting.Sept. 8, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian sets back Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. MacDonough's decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kwhi.com

GOV. ABBOTT SIGNS NEW VOTING LEGISLATION INTO LAW

Governor Greg Abbott has signed an overhaul of the state’s election system into law, following months of protest by Democrats. Gov. Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 today (Tuesday), making Texas the latest GOP state to institute new voting laws in the wake of the 2020 election. Republicans say the new...
POLITICS
