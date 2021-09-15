Voting laws and gerrymandering signs of declining American democracy
When historians record the decline of American democracy, surely a watershed event will be when a president, clearly defeated for reelection, refused to concede and incited his followers to violently attempt to overthrow the election’s result. Despite no significant fraud affecting that election’s outcome, members of that same party would claim otherwise and proceeded to enact countless measures purportedly to ensure “election integrity,” but clearly designed specifically to suppress turnout of the opposition party in subsequent elections.www.athensnews.com
