Athens, OH

Silted and narrowed Hocking River channel risks flooding

Athens News
 5 days ago

Before Hurricane Ida and the destruction it caused completely fades from our memory, let's spend a minute reflecting on how fortunate we in Athens were to have been spared the worse of the rain and flooding. The storm was just one of the manifestations of the rapidly escalating number of extreme weather events to hit the country, and the world, this summer.

WAAY-TV

Flash flood risk continues into work week with more heavy rain on the way

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for all North Alabama counties until Monday at 7 pm. An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Franklin, Lincoln, Jackson, Madison, Limestone, Marshall and Morgan Counties until 9:45. Another round of persistent heavy showers and storms can lead to...
MADISON, AL
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rainfall Persist in Southeastern US, Increasing Risks of Flash Flood

As numerous people living in the northeastern United States brace for drenching heavy rainfall midweek as a powerful cold front moves across the country, flash flooding threats will persist across the Southeast not up to a week after Nicholas prompted torrential rainfall in the area. Torrrential Rainfall. Areas along the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will begin falling tonight and is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wtoc.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Washout of a Monday, risk of street flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A “washout Monday” is in the forecast with periods of rain and some heavy rain continuing through early evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all coastal counties in Georgia, as well as Effingham and all of our Lowcountry counties through early Tuesday morning. Rainfall accumulations in the alerted area will average between two and four inches with a couple spots seeing up to six inches of rain by sunrise Tuesday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
City
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Wrcbtv.com

More rain on Monday with risk for localized flooding

Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day as our area is at risk for localized flooding. Expect periods of light to moderate rainfall today and at times heavy rain. Southwestern Hamilton County, including Chattanooga, Red Bank, and East Brainerd, is under a Flood Warning until 9am this morning, so please be careful driving on your morning commute. Also, most of our counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until this evening.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

