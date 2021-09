Folks, we have entered the danger zone. Actually, we’ve been in the danger zone. But this upcoming series against the New York Mets at Citi Field feels kind of dangerous. It’s partially the Mets, partially the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals. You see the Cardinals have suckered some of us in at this point, winning two out of three against the Cincinnati Reds to close the gap to a game in the wild card chase. And based off the rest of this season, this is the exact moment the Cardinals let us down.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO