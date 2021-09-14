CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Letter: Albany bus station shameful

 7 days ago

Chris Churchill's column on the Albany bus station talked truth about a shameful instance of racism, classism and incompetent public officials (yes, all three). How can our airports and railroads get tens or hundreds of millions in state and federal support while the bus station rots? The bus station serves primarily the poor and people of color. Mayor Kathy Sheehan should be screaming about this inequity, and I hope Gov. Kathy Hochul is aware, too.

