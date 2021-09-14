CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP and Democratic senators condemn protests at Kavanaugh residence over Texas abortion law

By Matthew Miller
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators put up a bipartisan front in condemning a pro-abortion protest that took place Monday outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house. Roughly 50 protesters gathered at Kavanaugh's residence in Chevy Chase, Maryland, to call on him to resign, protesting the recent 5-4 Supreme Court decision not to block the Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

