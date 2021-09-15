Siemens partners with Digi-Key for Automation and Control products
Digi-Key Electronics has signed a distribution deal with Siemens for its range of automation and control products, the companies have announced. The partnership will cover products such as power supplies, human-machine interface (HMI) technology, programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and heavy duty switches. Sectors addressed include automotive manufacturing, data centers, electronics manufacturing, healthcare.www.electronicsweekly.com
