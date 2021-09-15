Siemens partners with Digi-Key for Automation and Control products

Beardstown Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Sept. 17. Even in the 21st century when automation and digital disruption are all the rage, manufacturing productivity is still a people business. It’s not just about software, management theories, or even logic — people are a hybrid of reason and emotion and managing to optimize productivity and other metrics is as much about how people feel, as it is about what and how they think.

BEARDSTOWN, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO