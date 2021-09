Dial in your weekend ahead of Life is Beautiful by checking out the essential info you need to know before you head to Sin City. The countdown to Life is Beautiful is almost up and there is so much to be excited for. From the incredible lineup of music to the culinary experiences, art installations, workshops, comedy, markets, and more the festival is sure to be healing for everyone that attends. That being said, the landscape of live music and festivals has changed throughout the course of the year, and event producers have announced essential information that will be crucial to having a smooth experience at Life is Beautiful.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO