College of Innovation and Solutions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA phenomenal new Bachelors of Data Science degree arrives in 2022! This new interdisciplinary degree has a core curriculum that leads to 7 different specializations, allowing the degree to be tailored to the student’s interests. As a student in the BS Data Science program, you can pursue one or more...

www.lssu.edu

fox5atlanta.com

Agnes Scott College named most innovative liberal arts college in country

DECATUR, Ga. - For the fourth consecutive year, Agnes Scott College has been ranked as the United State's most innovative liberal arts college. That's according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges' rankings among all higher education institutions. The college also maintained its number one spot for first-year...
DECATUR, GA
Eureka Times-Standard

College Matters | Innovation and community at the HSU Library

Libraries are places that bring everyone together, and many of us have fond memories of visiting as young children or studying late into the evening during college. There was a time when I (Tom Jackson Jr.) was in the sixth grade, I needed to repair my bicycle. My father, a very capable tradesman, carpenter, electrician, and mechanic could have easily helped, as he had in the past. On this particular day, he suggested I go to the local library and look at a manual. In that manual would be pictures and directions on how to fix what I needed to fix. Of course, I tried my reasoning and persuasive skills, but to no avail. I even complained about the two-mile walk to the library. As he said, “Standing here talking to me isn’t getting your bike fixed any quicker.” Those were very wise and very annoying words. But regardless of my assessment of the words, I was off to the library.
COLLEGES
Sheridan Press

UW, community college to collaborate through innovation partnership

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming and the state’s seven community colleges are looking to partner together and provide new programs to boost Wyoming’s economy through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership. They’re also hoping the Wyoming Legislature will join them and provide the needed funding, and soon. While making a stop...
SHERIDAN, WY
Rolla Daily News

State Fair Community College receives $15K to build Innovation Center

The State Fair Community College Foundation recently received $15,000 from Michael and Christy Otten of Lake of the Ozarks for its Stronger Workforce, Greater Community capital campaign to help build the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. The new building will be on the Sedalia campus and expand the college’s capacity...
SEDALIA, MO
texasborderbusiness.com

Continuous Innovation

McALLEN, TX – South Texas College will soon become the number one provider for workforce and economic development in the region, according to STC President Dr. Ricardo J. Solis. Speaking to a packed house on his first official visit to STC’s Technology Campus Sept. 13, the visit included an opportunity...
MCALLEN, TX
CIO

10 impediments to IT innovation

Innovation is a CIO imperative, with a majority of IT leaders saying they’ve become the primary champions of digital transformation within their organizations. There are, however, many impediments that could stymie CIOs and their IT teams from delivering on that expectation for innovation. The challenges of managing day-to-day operations, enabling cross-functional teams, and moving great ideas from lab to operations are just a few.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Recognizing innovations at WCC

One of our strategic planning goals at Wilson Community College is to “create a culture and framewor... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
syracuse.edu

Guardians of Innovation

A new summer program in the College of Law gives students hands-on training in intellectual property protection. Cloud computing has been around almost as long as the internet, but for students like Jay Morrison ’22, the possibilities of on-demand computer services are limitless. “I remember cloud storage emerging when I was younger,” says the Syracuse University senior, referring to remotely stored data accessed from any device. “It’s astonishing how important the cloud has become to the infrastructure of the internet and to the livelihood of businesses.”
MATC Times

GradGuard Launches New Website as College Risks Rise and Adoption of its Innovative Student Programs Soars

Improvements to member experience, performance, and brand identity enable college students and their families to protect their investment from the risks of college life. Phoenix, AZ (September 15, 2021): GradGuard, one of the largest providers of student insurance programs in the country, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, gradguard.com. The new website, which is ADA and PCI compliant, comes as nearly 20 million college students and their families make one of the largest investments in their lives.
PHOENIX, AZ
allegheny.edu

Allegheny College Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to Support Digital Innovation in Chinese Language and Culture Curriculum

Allegheny College has received a $48,355 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the Digital Humanities Advancement Grant program to support planning efforts to develop a curriculum for intermediate Chinese language and culture that incorporates digital learning tools. The project, titled “An Engaging Digital Curriculum for Intermediate...
MEADVILLE, PA
Grist

A magnetic innovation

It’s Tuesday, September 14, and scientists have made progress toward the Holy Grail of clean energy. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, ramped up a high-temperature superconducting magnet this month to create the most powerful magnetic field of its kind ever created on Earth. The demonstration marks a milestone in the decades-long pursuit of a fusion power plant that can produce more power than it consumes.
arizona.edu

Washington, D.C. Center Opening – AAU-Member HSIs: A Critical Dialogue on Leading Innovation, Scholarship, and Solutions Centered on Servingness

At The University of Arizona, we are insatiably curious and relentlessly committed to leveraging our institutional identity as an AAU-member HSI to both produce research that matters and graduate diverse students who are prepared to be scientific leaders and innovators for their communities, our states, and our nation. Please join...
TUCSON, AZ
Biz Times

Pandemic spurs innovation

The COVID-19 pandemic has been miserable by any stretch of the imagination. But there have been some silver linings. The pandemic accelerated technological changes at a rate never seen before, and there’s no putting that…
ZDNet

Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more...
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
stlouiscnr.com

Urban Land Institute St. Louis Examines Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions

“Making the Dollars Work” while Creating Safe, Quality & Attainable Housing. Meeting critical affordable housing needs can be enormously challenging, even in a more affordable market like St. Louis. The Urban Land Institute St. Louis (ULI STL) will host a virtual program examining how developers are approaching affordable, high quality housing solutions in ways that create a solid investment while building equity in our community. The virtual program will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2021. Registration can be found at this link.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

