Havelock, NC

High school football Week 5 scores: New Bern rolls to win over Havelock; Kinston stays unbeaten with victory

By Ken Watlington
WNCT
 11 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What was billed as maybe the top high school football game of the season ended up being all New Bern on Friday. The Bears, the No. 1-ranked team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, rolled to a convincing 42-7 victory over a tough Havelock team, which came in as the No. 2 team in our poll. The win was a huge way to kick off the Big Carolina Conference play.

