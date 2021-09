Fort Bend County’s new Get Hired employee incentive program aims to encourage workers to apply for jobs with small businesses and nonprofits and stay on once they are hired. After 90 days of employment at participating organizations, new hires should receive a hiring incentive of $500 to 1,000, depending on how much they make. For example, a person earning up to $15 per hour or $30,000 per year should be paid a $500 incentive. The funds will go to the business or nonprofit who will then pay the incentives to eligible employees.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO