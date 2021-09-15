California Recall Election Results: Gov. Gavin Newsom Defeats Effort To Remove Him From Office

A majority of Californians have voted to keep Gavin Newsom as governor for at least one more year, denying an effort to remove him from office that began in February 2020. With nearly 60% of ballots counted, more than two-out-of-three Californians voted “no” on the recall. There remain millions of ballots left to count, including those cast on election day, but the Associated Press called the race for Newsom Tuesday night.