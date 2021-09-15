CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Recall Election Results: Gov. Gavin Newsom Defeats Effort To Remove Him From Office

By North State Public Radio
mynspr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Californians have voted to keep Gavin Newsom as governor for at least one more year, denying an effort to remove him from office that began in February 2020. With nearly 60% of ballots counted, more than two-out-of-three Californians voted “no” on the recall. There remain millions of ballots left to count, including those cast on election day, but the Associated Press called the race for Newsom Tuesday night.

www.mynspr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Five killed in shooting at Russian university - law enforcement

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing five people and injuring six others, law enforcement authorities said. The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy