Environment

Another summer-like day with possibility for afternoon thunderstorms

fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 5 DC) - It’s still feeling like summer today as temperatures push close to 90 again this afternoon and the humidity is noticeable. As a cool front approaches, we will have to keep an eye on the radar as we could see some thunderstorms develop. The favored area for...

fox5dc.com

Sunday brings milder temperatures, low humidity to the DC region

WASHINGTON - An approaching cold front is finally bringing us some much needed relief. Sunday will be beautiful with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s. High pressure will remain in control until a strong cold front approaches the area Wednesday bringing the threat for strong storms. Temps...
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Flash Flood Watch in Effect Today

Cloudy today with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times, so the NWS has placed us under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm today. Today’s high will be 82 with a low tonight of 71. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph today.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Two New Tropical Systems Early on this Sunday Morning

We have two new tropical cyclones on the board early this morning, and it appears that neither poses a threat to the United States mainland. Tropical Storm Peter formed late last night and is located about 825 miles east southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico this morning. Top winds are 40 mph and the central pressure is estimated to be 1005 millibars.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

Mother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us yesterday as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. After the passage of a cold front, enjoy lower humidity and plenty of sun today and into the first half of the upcoming week. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL

