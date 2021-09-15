CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activated Carbon Industry To Witness Negative Impact During 2020-2024|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activated carbon industry market size is expected to increase by 1423.66 th MT during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The activated carbon market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The activated carbon market is driven by the increased need for purification in different industrial processes.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Air purification, Water purification, Food and beverage, Medical & pharma products, Automobiles, Mining, and Others), Product (Powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and Other activated carbon), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The high demand for powdered activated carbon is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The activated carbon report covers the following areas:

  • Activated Carbon Market Sizing
  • Activated Carbon Market Forecast
  • Activated Carbon Market Analysis

  • Cabot Corp.
  • Donau Carbon GmbH
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG
  • Hayleys Plc
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.
  • Kureha Corp.
  • Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • Puragen Activated Carbons
  • Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product by volume
  • Powdered activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Granular activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Others activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application by volume
  • Air purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Water purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Medical and pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
  • Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Water treatment
  • Petrochemicals and oil and gas
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Market Segmentation by Raw Material

  • Market segmentation by raw material
  • Wood
  • Coconut shell
  • Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activated-carbon-industry-to-witness-negative-impact-during-2020-202417000--technavio-reports-301376557.html

SOURCE Technavio

