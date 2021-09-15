Activated Carbon Industry To Witness Negative Impact During 2020-2024|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activated carbon industry market size is expected to increase by 1423.66 th MT during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The activated carbon market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The activated carbon market is driven by the increased need for purification in different industrial processes.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Air purification, Water purification, Food and beverage, Medical & pharma products, Automobiles, Mining, and Others), Product (Powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and Other activated carbon), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The high demand for powdered activated carbon is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The activated carbon report covers the following areas:

Activated Carbon Market Sizing

Activated Carbon Market Forecast

Activated Carbon Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Cabot Corp.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG

Hayleys Plc

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Puragen Activated Carbons

Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Powdered activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Granular activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Others activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Air purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Water purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Medical and pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segmentation by end-user

Water treatment

Petrochemicals and oil and gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Segmentation by Raw Material

Market segmentation by raw material

Wood

Coconut shell

Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

