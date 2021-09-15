Here are the B1G statistical leaders after Week 2 of the 2021 season
Week 2 of the college football season in the books and the Big Ten’s individual leaderboards have undergone major changes since Week 1. Offensively, it’s a similar list to last week. The three quarterbacks at the top — CJ Stroud, Taulia Tagovailoa and Jack Plummer — remain unchanged, except for the order. Kenneth Walker III retains his spot atop the conference’s rushing leaders, and receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and David Bell continue to dominate.saturdaytradition.com
