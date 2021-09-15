CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leslie's, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (the "Company" or "Leslie's") (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 15,820,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a price of $22.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from the previously announced 13,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,373,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Jefferies and Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance are also serving as bookrunners for the Offering with Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities serving as co-managers.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through 952 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect," and "may," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's registration statement for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

InvestorsFarah Soi/Caitlin ChurchillICR investorrelations@lesl.com

MediaDavid Isaacs/Hannah DunningSard Verbinnen & Co media@lesl.com

Comments / 0

Related
suasnews.com

Moog Inc. announces participation in AFWERX’s Agility Prime Initiative

EAST AURORA, NY, Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that its Aircraft Controls segment has agreed to an OTP (Other Transaction for Prototype) agreement with AFWERX, the United States Air Force technology incubator, in alignment with the Agility Prime program. The agreement focuses on Moog’s SureFly® S250 vehicle.
EAST AURORA, NY
TheStreet

Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing Of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock Including Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) (the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,005,588 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of the Company's common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

AvidXchange files to go public

AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leslie S Inc#Company#The Selling Stockholders#Goldman Sachs Co#Llc#Bofa Securities#Telsey Advisory Group#Amerivet Securities#Morgan Stanley Co#Prospectus Department#Ny 10014#Nc1#Investorsfarah
TheStreet

Docebo Launches Secondary Bought Deal Offering In Canada And The United States

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (" Docebo" or the " Company") (TSX: DCBO) (Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced that certain of its shareholders, namely Intercap Equity Inc. (" Intercap"), Claudio Erba (" Erba") and Alessio Artuffo (" Artuffo" and together with Intercap and Erba, the " Selling Shareholders") have entered into an agreement with an underwriting syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., the sole bookrunner (collectively, the " Underwriters") to complete a secondary offering (the " Offering"), on a bought deal basis, of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of C$112 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$112 million to the Selling Shareholders.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ATyr Pharma Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The gross proceeds to aTyr from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. In addition, aTyr has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by aTyr. The offering is expected to close on or about September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will trade under the ticker symbol "FLYA.U" beginning September 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "FLYA" and "FLYA.WT," respectively. The initial public offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

-APi Group Announces Pricing Of A $400 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock-

APi Group Corporation (APG) ("APi" or the "Company") announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19,753,087 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.25 per share. The gross proceeds to APi from this offering are expected to be approximately $400 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by APi. APi has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,962,962 shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by APi. The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Company Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholder

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company" or "Callaway") (ELY) - Get Callaway Golf Company Report announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.25 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which are being sold by PEP TG Investments LP. This represents an increase of 1,000,000 shares from the previously announced offering size of 3,000,000 shares of common stock. In addition, PEP TG Investments LP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Callaway is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by PEP TG Investments LP. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
newsbrig.com

Blue Apron stock up 5% after meal-kit company’s secondary offer, board resignations

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. rose more than 5% in late trading Wednesday after the meal-kit company said it plans a $78 million equity raise and, in connection with that, the resignation of co-founder Matthew B. Salzberg and Barry Salzberg from Blue Apron’s board “to focus on their other board roles and business interests.” The stock was briefly halted earlier. The equity tap includes rights offering and the sale of additional shares and warrants, including $3 million in a private placement with Matthew B. Salzberg, who chaired the board. The board of directors has appointed Jennifer Carr-Smith, an independent board member, to be board chair. Blue Apron shares have lost 31% so far this year, contrasting with gains of around 19% for the S&P 500 index.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Figs Stock Falls After Secondary Offering By Major Shareholder Tulco

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has announced a secondary offering of 8.8 million shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco LLC, its largest stockholder, and certain members of its management team. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of Class A common...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare"), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated Report ("Carlisle") today announced that it has priced a public offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.55% senior notes due September 1, 2023, but callable starting September 1, 2022, and $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.20% senior notes due March 1, 2032 (collectively, the "Notes"). Carlisle expects the offering to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Opendoor Stock Lower After Secondary Offer of 28M Shares

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) shares fell Tuesday, after the online home brokerage began a secondary public offering of 28 million shares from an existing shareholder. The holder is SVX Excalibur (Cayman), based in the Cayman Islands. MarketWatch reported that the offering has priced. Tempe, Ariz.-based Opendoor recently traded at $16.94, down...
STOCKS
TheStreet

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. ("CIIG II"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. While CIIG II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in technology, media, telecommunications and sustainability ("TMTS") industries. CIIG II is led by Executive Chairman, Peter Cuneo, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Michael Minnick, and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Cuneo. CIIG II's independent directors include David Flowers, Kristen O'Hara, Chris Rogers and Kenneth West.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) ("PROCEPT"), a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Academy Sports Outdoors Announces Secondary Offering Of Common Stock And Concurrent Share Repurchase

KATY, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (ASO) today announced that certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the "Selling Stockholders") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy pursuant to a registration statement filed by Academy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
KATY, TX
The Press

Inpixon Announces Pricing of $54.1 Million Registered Direct Offering of Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants to Acquire Common Stock at a Per Share Price of $1.25

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sep. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing an original issue discount of 8% of the stated value of the Series 7 preferred stock. Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon's common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.25 per share. Total gross proceeds, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $54.1 million.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

ClearOne, Inc. Announces $10.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

ClearOne, Inc. a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with investors to purchase 3,623,819 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,623,819 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.76. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.64 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five and one-half years from issuance.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy