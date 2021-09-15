CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trout selected as Roberto Clemente nominee

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The fact that Mike Trout hasn’t played a game for the Angels since May 17 means he hasn’t been able to compete for the end-of-the-year honors he’s normally in the mix for, but that didn’t stop him from being in line for another prestigious award. Ahead of the...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
gaslampball.com

Vote for Joe Musgrove to win the Roberto Clemente Award

Joe Musgrove came to the San Diego Padres via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates before this season and he was the perfect player for San Diegans to wrap their arms around. He is a hometown kid getting to pitch for his hometown team wearing the number of the pitcher (Jake Peavy) that he idolized growing up. Of course, Musgrove would then plant himself in Padres history when he threw the first no-hitter in the history of the franchise on April 9, 2021 in Texas.
MLB
chatsports.com

Lindor, Baez among MLB players honoring Roberto Clemente on Wednesday

Wednesday begins Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. It also marks the day when Major League Baseball honors one of the greatest players to ever put on a big league jersey, Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente. Clemente is still revered by players across MLB, not only Latino players. The award...
MLB
NBC Miami

MLB Allows More Players to Wear No. 21 to Honor Roberto Clemente

MLB allows more players to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. MLB has expanded the list of people who can commemorate Roberto Clemente on their jerseys on Wednesday. All uniformed personnel of Puerto Rican descent across the league were granted permission to wear...
MLB
MLB

Crawford named Clemente Award nominee

SAN FRANCISCO -- Brandon Crawford has been playing at an MVP-caliber level for the Giants this year, but he’s also making sure his impact is felt off the field. Crawford’s commitment to various philanthropic causes earned him his first career nomination for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the “Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Mike Trout
Erie Times-News

Pirates, Puerto Rican players honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15 with No. 21

The No. 21 will be seen on jerseys across Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Puerto Rican players and on-field staff had the opportunity to wear island legend Roberto Clemente's number last season, and will do so again this year. Each Sept. 15 going forward will be known as Roberto Clemente Day, the league announced on Tuesday.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Justin Turner Nominated For the Prestigious Roberto Clemente Award

The Dodgers have their nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente award. Each year, every team around Major League Baseball picks one player from their team that best represents the game through character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field. This year, the Dodgers nominated Justin Turner...
MLB
MLB

Clemente nominee Bichette grows the game

As the son of a Major Leaguer, Bo Bichette has been given every opportunity and resource to succeed as a ballplayer. That meant being outfitted with new gear, playing on travel teams and attending prospect showcases. Bichette knows many kids, including some of his own friends and teammates growing up,...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Ryan Yarbrough, Nelson Cruz up for Roberto Clemente Award

Each major-league club has a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which goes to the player who shows extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, on and off the field. The Rays have two nominees — sort of. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is the Rays’ official nominee, but designated hitter...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Major League Baseball#Turnip
Daily Tribune

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Brent Suter’s Brewers career has been defined as much by his charitable endeavors as the versatility he’s brought to the pitching staff. It came as no surprise, then, that the left-hander was nominated by the club as its nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the major-leaguer “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned from the Chicago White Sox, including closer Liam Hendriks being named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee

The Chicago White Sox continued their three-game series Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels on Roberto Clemente Day. Here are three things we learned at Guaranteed Rate Field. 1. Liam Hendriks felt honored to wear No. 21. Closer Liam Hendriks is the Sox’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The honor, according to an MLB release, recognizes the player “who best represents the game of ...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

How Roberto Clemente's Career Was Steered by Giants-Dodgers Rivalry

How Giants, Dodgers impacted Clemente's legendary career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The last hit Roberto Clemente ever recorded against the Giants is a fitting one. Clemente came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning with the score tied between the Giants and his Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 2, 1972 and the right fielder rocketed a deep blast to dead center field, giving the Pirates the lead with a three-run shot that ended starter Sam McDowell's day.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

It’s time for Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 to be retired across baseball

Today and every year—beginning last season—on September 15 Major League Baseball and its respective 30 franchises honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente. Clemente played 18 seasons in right field as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955-1972, becoming a Hall of Fame player and person during his time in Western Pennsylvania.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Up for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera is in the running for MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award, and he’s one of only 30 players up for the honor. The award goes to the MLB player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” according to a statement.
MLB
MLB

Civale follows Cookie as Clemente nominee

In baseball, “PFP” stands for pitchers’ fielding practice. It’s a simple idea of running through drills for hurlers, knowing that they’re usually the first line of defense against ground balls. However, pitchers know that if they can’t field the ball, they have a bunch of guys behind them to back them up.
MLB
beavercountyradio.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Catcher and Roberto Clemente Award Nominee Names Fill the Stadium as Charity of Choice

Jacob Stallings, Nominated for Prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, Pledges to Donate to Compassion’s ‘Fill the Stadium’ Initiative. PITTSBURGH, PA — Every year, Major League Baseball (MLB) grants the Roberto Clemente Award to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team,” as voted on by baseball fans and members of the media. The award is one of the most esteemed awards in MLB. This year, the Pittsburgh Pirates are represented by catcher Jacob Stallings, who has helped numbers of fans throughout the recent pandemic with virtual events as well as his work with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County.
NFL
chatsports.com

KC Royals: Salvador Perez is Clemente Award nominee

As the greatest season of his 10-year KC Royals career winds down, Salvador Perez has received an honor that may be greater than any he might earn for his astonishing on-field work in 2021. The Royals’ All-Star catcher was nominated earlier this week for Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award,...
MLB
MLB

Suarez takes another step forward vs. A's

ANAHEIM -- It looked like it might be a short night for Angels lefty José Suarez. Suarez struggled in the first inning, allowing three runs, but bounced back to get through 5 2/3 innings in a 3-1 loss to the A's on Saturday at Angel Stadium. It was another step in the development of Suarez, who didn't allow his issues in the opening frame to affect him the rest of the game.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy