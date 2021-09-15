PHHS Cheer Clinic

The Parke Heritage High School cheerleaders held a Cheer Clinic on Sept. 9 in the PHHS gym for students from Rockville Elementary and Turkey Run Elementary. Practice sessions were held on Wednesday and Thursday, the girls then held a special performance for their families and guests. With a clinic theme of Disney, the cheerleaders led several cheers and did some dance movements. Participants in the Cheer Clinic were front row, Paisley Garner, Hunter Stonebraker, Autumn Wirth, Taylor Steele, Avonelle Witty, Ava Pezan, Molli Houston, Emmalyn Doss, Raena Beem, Ashton Foxworthy, Peyton Garner, Myla Bridge, Aubrey Brewer, Emery Edmundson and Addilyn Leach; second row, Brenley Mager, Addilynn Lowe, Maylen Wood, Danielle Hoke, Serenity Townsend, Brooke Busenbark, Claire Baldwin, Reagan Lindley, Harper Mace, Kamryn Bridge, Izzy Kessinger, Ellie Rivers, Hannah Blystone, Cambree Edmundson; third row, Aryana Kimbro, Avrie Hetrick, Scarlett Rose, Brinley McCoy, Elena Neely, Juliette Wyatt, Mallory Hill, Paizlie Kelly, Zyriah Wheeler, Ally Westbrook, Aria Foxworthy and Julia Helderman; fourth row, Maleigha Uplinger, Savanna York, Sadie O’Keeffe, Zoey Garver, Raegan Lowry, Ellasen Wood, Ellie Harshman, Emma Weise, Nove DeBord and Taylor Snell; fifth row, Zoey Blystone, Alaiya Steele, Tessa Thompson, Oakley Pound, Jocelyn Lohse, Juliana Wyatt, Alexis Lindley, Maiya McLaughlin, Makinley Atkinson, Landry Frazier, Emmanuela Carpenter, Emma Norman, Ayanna Harris and Madilyn Ingram; sixth row, Alexa Spurr, Ava Snodgrass, Damita Johnson, Emma Fonner, Allie Nading, Sonia O’Keeffe, Kenley Martin, Bayleigh Wallace, Hana Stonebraker and Lainey Bryant; seventh row, Abigail Henderson, Elettra Frosio, Josie Bodine, Jasmyne Everson, Ali Hetrick, Randi Long, Bree McGrannahan, Katelyn Williams, and Karley Fellows; and back row, Abbi Bonomo, Lily Roosevelt, Ashlee Clodfelter, Morgan Shillings and Madison Coleman. Brittany Kimbro is the PHHS Cheer Coach. The clinic was sponsored by Alsop Chevrolet, Jason Lear at York Chevrolet and Randy Kneeland for Parke County Sheriff.