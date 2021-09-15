CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parke County, IN

PHHS Cheer Clinic

Journal Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parke Heritage High School cheerleaders held a Cheer Clinic on Sept. 9 in the PHHS gym for students from Rockville Elementary and Turkey Run Elementary. Practice sessions were held on Wednesday and Thursday, the girls then held a special performance for their families and guests. With a clinic theme of Disney, the cheerleaders led several cheers and did some dance movements. Participants in the Cheer Clinic were front row, Paisley Garner, Hunter Stonebraker, Autumn Wirth, Taylor Steele, Avonelle Witty, Ava Pezan, Molli Houston, Emmalyn Doss, Raena Beem, Ashton Foxworthy, Peyton Garner, Myla Bridge, Aubrey Brewer, Emery Edmundson and Addilyn Leach; second row, Brenley Mager, Addilynn Lowe, Maylen Wood, Danielle Hoke, Serenity Townsend, Brooke Busenbark, Claire Baldwin, Reagan Lindley, Harper Mace, Kamryn Bridge, Izzy Kessinger, Ellie Rivers, Hannah Blystone, Cambree Edmundson; third row, Aryana Kimbro, Avrie Hetrick, Scarlett Rose, Brinley McCoy, Elena Neely, Juliette Wyatt, Mallory Hill, Paizlie Kelly, Zyriah Wheeler, Ally Westbrook, Aria Foxworthy and Julia Helderman; fourth row, Maleigha Uplinger, Savanna York, Sadie O’Keeffe, Zoey Garver, Raegan Lowry, Ellasen Wood, Ellie Harshman, Emma Weise, Nove DeBord and Taylor Snell; fifth row, Zoey Blystone, Alaiya Steele, Tessa Thompson, Oakley Pound, Jocelyn Lohse, Juliana Wyatt, Alexis Lindley, Maiya McLaughlin, Makinley Atkinson, Landry Frazier, Emmanuela Carpenter, Emma Norman, Ayanna Harris and Madilyn Ingram; sixth row, Alexa Spurr, Ava Snodgrass, Damita Johnson, Emma Fonner, Allie Nading, Sonia O’Keeffe, Kenley Martin, Bayleigh Wallace, Hana Stonebraker and Lainey Bryant; seventh row, Abigail Henderson, Elettra Frosio, Josie Bodine, Jasmyne Everson, Ali Hetrick, Randi Long, Bree McGrannahan, Katelyn Williams, and Karley Fellows; and back row, Abbi Bonomo, Lily Roosevelt, Ashlee Clodfelter, Morgan Shillings and Madison Coleman. Brittany Kimbro is the PHHS Cheer Coach. The clinic was sponsored by Alsop Chevrolet, Jason Lear at York Chevrolet and Randy Kneeland for Parke County Sheriff.

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
County
Parke County, IN
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy