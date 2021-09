Paraguay national Yamily Villalba Paredes says she never felt dissuaded from applying to U.S. colleges and universities based on anything she had heard. When she arrived in the U.S. as an international student during the Trump administration, her views slightly changed. Paredes says former President Trump "created an atmosphere that international communities were not welcome." However, Parades, a junior majoring in sociology and women's studies at the University of New Mexico, did not see that reflected on campus, adding that "institutions of higher learning welcome the diversity."

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO