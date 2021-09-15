CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNL professor makes waves in LGBTQA+ literature with new book

By Bailey Herrera
Daily Nebraskan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor is making waves in LGBTQA+ literature with his Los Angeles Times Top 10 Best Book of the Summer. In his recent release, “The Perfume Thief”, professor of English and director of Creative Writing Timothy Schaffert tells the story of Clementine, a 72-year-old woman who settles down in Paris after a life of crime. Following an entanglement with an espionage plot, Clementine finds herself in a relationship with a Nazi in possession of a book of perfume recipes she is seeking to reclaim.

