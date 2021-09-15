CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSW digital photo card set to be rolled out

By Aimee Chanthadavong
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New South Wales government said following successful trials, the digital photo card will be rolled across the state in "coming months". As part of the trial, NSW photo card holders who live in certain postcodes in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains were able to sign up and use the digital version of their photo card as a form of identity at participating venues and businesses within the trial area. These included bottle shops, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, tobacco retailers, selected Service NSW centres, NSW Police, and local council.

