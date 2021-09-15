Blake Griffin paid respects to late Norm Macdonald with press conference video
The internet on Tuesday filled with memories and favorite clips of Norm Macdonald, the beloved comedian who died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer. Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin was among those to show respect to Macdonald. He shared a video clip of a question Macdonald once asked him at a press conference. Griffin, who was with the LA Clippers at the time, called it his “favorite press conference moment ever.”larrybrownsports.com
