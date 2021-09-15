CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Griffin paid respects to late Norm Macdonald with press conference video

By Larry Brown
 5 days ago
The internet on Tuesday filled with memories and favorite clips of Norm Macdonald, the beloved comedian who died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer. Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin was among those to show respect to Macdonald. He shared a video clip of a question Macdonald once asked him at a press conference. Griffin, who was with the LA Clippers at the time, called it his “favorite press conference moment ever.”

Norm Macdonald
Blake Griffin
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

