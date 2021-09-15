Denton city staff will bring forward nondiscrimination ordinance options in near future

Members of City Council's Transportation and Natural Resources Committee heard an update on Sept. 2 from the Traffic and Transportation Department, Street Division, regarding the annual Summer Asphalt Overlay Program, as part of the Road to the Future program that started in 2017. Currently, Irving has approximately 798 centerline miles of roadway in the city. This is similar to a two-lane road from Irving to Nashville, Tennessee. The results shown below illustrate the positive impact this program is accomplishing to address the roadway maintenance needs of the city.

IRVING, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO