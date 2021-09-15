Want to keep your customers? Offer excellent service

It has been fascinating to watch how people have responded to and continue to respond to how COVID-19 has changed the real estate landscape. As a professional speaker, I have always valued myself by the number of events I was hired to speak for. But when the events were in limbo, this became the moment where I decided to use my time to serve others until speaking gigs came back. Serving regardless of an opportunity allows you to give selflessly and prove that you’re not just there to earn a commission.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO