Sage. – “Stray Cat” (feat. Young Wabo)

Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. are releasing their debut full-length album, Modern Fiction, on October 1 via Carpark. Now they have shared its third single, “Under the Lonely Moon,” which features backing vocals from labelmates The Beths. It was shared via a video featuring the band in a Hearse in the desert. Ambar Navarro and Max Flick directed the video and they were aiming for the feel of a low to mid budget video from 1985, such as some of the videos by The Cure. Watch it below.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO