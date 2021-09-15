Sage. – “Stray Cat” (feat. Young Wabo)
Taking root in funk, jazz, and hip-hop, “Stray Cat” is a fun new track from Orlando-based trio Sage., alongside Young Wabo‘s consuming final-minute verse. “Stray Cat” explores scat singing and brassy soaring to start alongside funky guitar-laden vibrancy. “Let’s go away to a place where lovers grow,” the smooth initial vocals let out. “We could kick it back, relax, and cruise,” signals a peppy rise, capped off by a punctuating brass-heavy expression. The pulsing brass during the chorus hooks, as does Young Wabo’s concluding verse. “Stray Cat” is a fun, eclectic production from Sage. and Young Wabo.www.obscuresound.com
