CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft board approves the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today announced that its board of directors have approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft. “This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Registration is now open for Microsoft Ignite conference

Last month, Microsoft announced that Ignite conference will be held digitally on November 2-4, 2021. In the Ignite conference, you can expect latest product demos, Q&A with Microsoft experts, technical deep-dives, and more. Also, the event will be free and open for everyone. Hear directly from Microsoft’s tech leaders Satya...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft appoints new security boss

Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive Charlie Bell will reportedly take charge of a new engineering organization inside Microsoft that will oversee security, compliance, identity and management. A long-time AWS veteran, Bell joined Microsoft last month as a corporate vice president, though his exact responsibilities weren’t announced. “We all want...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

ACCC chair Rod Sims appointed as ICN digital coordination vice chair

Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair, Rod Sims, has been appointed to the digital coordination vice chair role within the International Competition Network (ICN). The ICN is a consensus-based organisation of national and multinational competition law enforcement authorities, with over 120 member agencies. The role will see Sims coordinate...
AUSTRALIA
mspoweruser.com

Former AWS VP Charlie Bell to lead a new group inside Microsoft

Last month, we reported that AWS Senior Vice President Charlie Bell has joined Microsoft. Today, Microsoft revealed his new role via an internal email sent to employees. Charlie will be leading a new engineering organization that will oversee security, compliance, identity and management solutions. According to ZDNet, the following teams...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
mspoweruser.com

Wells Fargo selects Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider

Wells Fargo announced today its new digital infrastructure strategy. As part of its strategy, Wells Fargo has selected Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider. In addition to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud will also be used for certain operations. Wells Fargo will create new innovative solutions based on Microsoft...
BUSINESS
iotbusinessnews.com

Microsoft Joins the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors

Microsoft GM Tony Shakib brings insight and expertise to advance the LoRaWAN standard and drive deployment. The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that Tony Shakib, general manager/partner of Azure IoT Engineering at Microsoft, has joined the LoRa Alliance board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cordial Appoints Carrie Parker as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Cordial Continues to Strengthen Management Team with Addition of New Marketing Leader. Cordial, the leading cross-channel marketing platform, today announced that Carrie Parker has joined the company as senior vice president of marketing. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience driving growth, Parker will oversee the company’s marketing and communications programs including digital strategy, branding, and demand generation, with a focus on business growth and market expansion.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Brad Smith: Microsoft Aims to Help Agencies Catch Up on Security Protection

Microsoft plans to invest $20 billion in cybersecurity in the next five years and Brad Smith, the technology company’s president, said a part of that investment will be used to help federal, local and state government agencies and other enterprise customers implement the security technologies they already purchased but have not started using, CNBC reported Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
martechseries.com

New Vice President of Global Sales appointed by iKOMG

Mark Berenshtein has been appointed Vice President of global sales – North America & Special Accounts at iKO Media Group effective immediately. iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, is pleased to welcome Mr. Mark Berenshtein as Vice President of Global Sales – North America & Special accounts. Mark will join iKOMG is global sales team and will be responsible for North America and special accounts, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adobe Appoints Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President & Managing Director of India Business

Adobe today announced the appointment of Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President and Managing Director for Adobe India. In this role, Prativa will lead Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s President for Asia Pacific (APAC). Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
martechseries.com

Pondurance Appoints Jimmy Tsang as Vice President of Marketing

Pondurance, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced the appointment of Jimmy Tsang as Vice President of Marketing. Tsang brings more than two decades of marketing experience and leadership to the Pondurance team, having most recently led product marketing at IBM Security Services. In this role, Tsang directed product marketing for MDR services and competencies across Zero Trust; Strategy, Risk and Compliance; Cloud Security; Threat Management; Data and Application Security; Infrastructure and Endpoint Security.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Microsoft President explains why MSFT pledged $20 billion to cybersecurity

Microsoft pledged $20 billion to battle cyberattacks over the next 5 years. President Brad Smith discusses the move on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the company are less than 1.0% down on the intraday chart. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently pledged $20 billion to battle cyberattacks over the next five...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

SheetLabels.com appoints Alan Etheridge senior vice president

SheetLabels.com, a digital and flexographic label manufacturer based in the heart of New York’s Adirondack region, has announced the addition of Alan Etheridge as its new senior vice president. He brings to the growing label manufacturer and e-commerce specialist more than 25 years of industry sales, marketing and management experience.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Microsoft (MSFT) Board Approves $60B Share Repurchase Program

Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) board has approved a $60 billion stock repurchase program, according to reports. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 62 cents from the earlier 56 cents. The dividend will be paid out on Dec. 9 to persons who held Microsoft shares as of Nov. 18. The share repurchase program does not have a timetable and can be terminated any time, the company stated.
STOCKS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft is bringing Customer Lockbox support for Microsoft Teams

Customer Lockbox is a Microsoft 365 feature that ensures that Microsoft cannot access your cloud content to perform a service operation without your explicit approval. Occasionally, Microsoft engineers are asked to troubleshoot and fix issues that arise with Microsoft 365 services. Usually, engineers fix issues using extensive telemetry and debugging tools Microsoft has in place for its services. However, some cases require a Microsoft engineer to access a company’s content to determine the root cause and fix the issue.
SOFTWARE
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo appoints Isaac Osei as GHAPOHA board chair

Former MD of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Isaac Osei, has been appointed chairperson of the 11-member board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA). Other members of the board are: the Director-General of GHAPOHA, Michael A. Luguje, Mabel Asi Sagoe of the transport ministry, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, director of the Takoradi Port, Sandra Opoku, director of the Tema Port, and Benonita Bismark representing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.
ECONOMY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Exchange will soon block these new filetypes by default

Hackers have been increasingly using malicious email attachments to trick corporate users into compromising their company network, a practice fuelled by the wave of privilege escalation exploits being discovered for Windows. They have also become increasingly adept at hiding the malware attachments from scanners, with a recent exploit hiding the...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

More specs of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leaked by retailer

Microsoft will be launching their new Surface line in 3 days, on the 22nd of September. This meant more retailers have had their hands on the specs of the device, inevitably resulting in leaks. The latest has been Twitter user Sam, who came across hero display for the Surface Pro...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy