Microsoft board approves the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) board has approved a $60 billion stock repurchase program, according to reports. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 62 cents from the earlier 56 cents. The dividend will be paid out on Dec. 9 to persons who held Microsoft shares as of Nov. 18. The share repurchase program does not have a timetable and can be terminated any time, the company stated.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO