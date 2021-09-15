CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

Rappahannock County School Board Meeting, Sept. 14 2021

Rappahannock News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRappahannock School Board reflects on COVID-19 outbreak that shuttered schools. The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday reflected on the system’s return from summer break, which in the past was described by school officials as “tumultuous” with more than 30 students testing positive for the coronavirus in the first days back after masks were made optional and the highly infectious delta variant tore through the country.

www.rappnews.com

