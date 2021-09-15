Erika Renae Miller, 50, of Grinnell, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Unity Point Hospital in Grinnell. Following Erika’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a private family burial at the St. Mary’ Catholic Cemetery this time. The family is planning on hosting a celebration of Erika’s life where everyone can come share stories and memories of an amazing woman. Memorial contributions may be directed in Erika’s name to her family, which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring for Erika and her family.