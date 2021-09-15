Letter: Welcome to another world
Welcome to “Dunleavy/Bronson World”! Isn’t this the world where to protect us the same people who demand photo ID to prove that you are a legitimate voter would refuse to demand you show identification to prove you are vaccinated against COVID-19 to also protect us? Isn’t this the world where people who stand on their “HIPAA rights” to refuse to reveal if they have been vaccinated against COVID would then allow vigilante bounty hunters to have access to personal health records to “prove” abortion?www.adn.com
Comments / 0